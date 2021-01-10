Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (as of 31 December 2020)

Overview

• Over 1M people remain in need of urgent safe water and sanitation and with severe water shortages reported in parts of Somaliland, Galgadud, Hiran and Gedo regions. The number of people in need of water and hygiene supplies are projected to increase significantly over the next two months.

• AWD/Cholera cases are on upward trend since mid-November. This is attributed to acute water shortages in AWD/cholera hotspot districts coupled with the recent Gati cyclone and Hagaa floods which damaged WASH infrastructure and contaminated water sources especially in hard to reach areas.

• Forceful eviction carried out by non-state actors in Markahas displaced over 15,000 people and affected population are in urgent need of safe water and sanitation services to prevent likely outbreak of WASH related diseases due to overcrowding and lack of access to basic service.