Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (as of 31 April 2019)

Overview (as of 30 th April 2019)

Overall, WASH Cluster partners have the capacity to cover less than 20% of emergency water needs in the coming two months. Important gaps persist throughout all states, with a total of about 130 water points strategically located that need to be rehabilitated in priority. The cluster supply pipeline is underfunded and the Lower Shabelle/Banadir hub could be the first to face a rupture in the next 2 months.

An increasing number of communities and settlements throughout Somalia are being affected by water scarcity due to below average rainfall performances. 2.7 million people are now in need of emergency water services for drinking and to sustain food security, nutrition and health programme outcomes.