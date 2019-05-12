12 May 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (as of 31 April 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.36 MB)

Overview (as of 30 th April 2019)

Overall, WASH Cluster partners have the capacity to cover less than 20% of emergency water needs in the coming two months. Important gaps persist throughout all states, with a total of about 130 water points strategically located that need to be rehabilitated in priority. The cluster supply pipeline is underfunded and the Lower Shabelle/Banadir hub could be the first to face a rupture in the next 2 months.
An increasing number of communities and settlements throughout Somalia are being affected by water scarcity due to below average rainfall performances. 2.7 million people are now in need of emergency water services for drinking and to sustain food security, nutrition and health programme outcomes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.