Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (As of 30th September 2021)

Overview

As of September, a prolonged water shortage conditions, which have persisted since mid-June 2021, continue to impact in many parts of Somalia and exposing a higher number of vulnerable people to significant water shortage risks. The month of August was particularly not good for most drought prone areas of southern Somalia with Jubaland being the hardest hit state. Currently, the water shortages conditions are severely alarming and deteriorating in Afmadow district. The pastoral population living in the hard to reach areas are the worst affected.

Across Somalia, humanitarian actors are trying to fill the gaps and respond to the many needs, but funding gaps are hindering the capacity of WASH partners to cover the need of the populations.