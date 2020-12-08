Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (As of 30th November 2020)

Overview

• Tropical cyclone Gati has affected 120K people and displaced about 42K others in Bari region. The affected populations are currently facing inadequate access to safe water and sanitation services as water sources and sanitation facilities are either damaged or destroyed leaving people with no access to WASH services.

• Water shortages has been reported in Somaliland, Galgadud and Hiiran regions where water prices have recorded sharp increase.

• Gaps continue to exist in sanitation and access to temporary safe water. WASH cluster has only reached 30% of the target population with sanitation and only 43% with emergency water. WASH cluster is 42.9% funded this year and this limits partners capacity to reach affected population with life-saving WASH interventions.