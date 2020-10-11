Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (As of 30 September 2020)

Overview

• Moderate to heavy rains is foreseen in south central and Puntland which is likely to lead to flash floods in low-lying areas while Shabelle river remaining high risk of flooding given the high-water levels and the forecasted heavy rains in October. This situation is likely to trigger displacement and spike in AWD/cholera cases. WASH cluster partners have been delivering emergency WASH assistance in recent flood affected districts but continue to face funding shortfalls.

• During the month of September, WASH Cluster partners continued to provide sustainable water sources through rehabilitation, upgrading and construction of water sources and reached 141,461 beneficiaries. An additional 172,590 beneficiaries were reached through Temporary Water such as water trucking and chlorination of shallow wells. Partners have also reported a total of 144,941 beneficiaries reached with hygiene promotion activities and hygiene kits distribution. WASH partner services have also aided 26,977 beneficiaries to access emergency sanitation services.