Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (As of 28th February 2021)

Overview

• Large parts of the country are experiencing critical water shortages with much of the Gedo region in Jubaland state, western parts of Southwest state, and eastern regions of Somaliland being the worst hit areas. The authorities in these states and the Federal government of Somalia have called for urgent humanitarian assistance to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

• As per the consensus climate outlook for the Greater Horn of Africa (GHACOF54), there are equal chances of receiving either above average, average or below average rainfall amounts in most parts of Somalia during the coming Gu (March-June) rainy season. A few places in Puntland within Bari and Sanaag regions will receive enhanced rains during the Gu season. Asa result, all partners should be prepared for both best- and worst-case scenarios.

• According to Ministry of Health & Human Services of the Federal Government of Somalia, a total of 59 new suspected cases of cholera were reported in week 9 from Bay (15) and Banadir (44 cases) regions. No death was reported from 12 districts of Banadir region, and Baidoa. No cholera cases were reported from other regions of the country during this reporting period.