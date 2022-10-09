Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (As of 10th October 2022)

OVERVIEW

Severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks, especially in IDP camps and in drought affected areas. An estimated 6.4 million people lack sufficient access to water with many increasingly using untreated water from shallow wells and dwindling rivers, increasing public health risks. Acute Watery Diarrhea/cholera and measles cases are surging in drought-affected areas due to contamination of water sources. Communal strategic water sources in most affected areas are significantly depleted leading to increased water prices, which is a key driver of displacements and diarrhea-related morbidity in many parts of Somalia. Worsening drought conditions is putting large areas and significant portion of the Somalia population at risk of Famine through December 2022 if the 2022 Deyr season rains under-perform, water prices continue to rise sharply, and humanitarian assistance is not scaled up to reach the country’s most vulnerable populations. Currently, Gedo, Bay, Bakol, Lower Jubba, Galgadud, Mudug, and parts of Bari, Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, Hiraan are the worst affected regions.