IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Qansax Dheere in July 2022 led by the SWSCRI and CCCM partner CESDO. 16 IDP sites were identified hosting 5,255 households or 34,021 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in October 2021, there was an increase of 10 IDP site, 2,970 Households or 18,196 individuals.