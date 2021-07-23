Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Mogadishu Dayniile and Mogadishu khada - July 2021

Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Mogadishu Dayniile and Mogadishu Khada in July 2021. The operation was led by Banadir Regional Authority (BRA), AVORD, NoFYL, SCC, SSWC and with support from UNHCR. 1,808 IDP sites were identified hosting 177,226 households or 848,760 individuals. This is the first IDP site verification conducted covering the whole of Mogadishu Khada and Mogadishu Dayniile districts.