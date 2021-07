Assessment overview

This IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Marka during June 2021 with the assessment led by HINNA and Marka authorities. 5 IDP sites were identified hosting 4,570 households or 23,591 individuals. Compared to the detailed site assessment conducted in December 2020, there was an increase of 1,207 Households or 4,167 individuals. The number of IDP sites remained the same.