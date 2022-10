Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Jowhar in October 2022. The operation was led by the CCCM Partner CESDO, WISE, Juba Foundation, DAN and the Middle Shabelle IDP Commision. 21 IDP sites were identified hosting 11,100 households or 76,960 individuals. Compared to the previous site verification exercise carried out in October 2021, there was an increase of 9 IDP sites, 5,847 HH/46,614 Individuals.