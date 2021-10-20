Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Jowhar as of October 2021

Assessment overview

An IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Jowhar in October 2021. The operation was led by the CCCM Partner CESDO, Juba Foundation and SOYDA. 12 IDP sites were identified hosting 5,253 households or 30,346 individuals.

Compared to the Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) had been carried out in December 2020, there was a decrease of 71 IDP sites. The sites initially identified using the DSA tool in December 2020 were updated with the help of the respective site leaders during the verification process, which lead to some of the smaller sites consolidated to form larger IDP sites.