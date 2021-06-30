Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Garoowe (as of June 2021)

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Garoowe in June 2021. The operation was led by local government counterparts, CCCM partners, PMWDO, PSA, KAALO, NRC and UNHCR. 25 IDP sites were identified hosting 8,535 households or 51,670 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in December 2020, there was a decrease of 1,531 Households or 3,679 individuals. The number of IDPs has remained the same.