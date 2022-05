Assessment overview

An IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Cadaado in April 2022. The operation was led by the CCCM Partner NoFYL, PAH, NRC, WISE, SPL, GCRI, DEH, TOUS, SCI, CPD and KAF. 7 IDP sites were identified hosting 5,229 households or 31,367 individuals. Compared to the last site verification carried out in October 2021, there has been an increase of 1 IDP sites, 2,192 households or 14,195 individuals.