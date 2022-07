IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Berdale Town in July 2022 led by the SWSCRI and CCCM partners; CESDO and WRRS . 42 IDP sites were identified hosting 14,520 households or 102,733 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in October 2021, there was an increase of 8 IDP sites,1,420 Households or 12,072 individuals.