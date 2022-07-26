Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Baidoa as of July 2022

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Baidoa in July 2022. The operation was led by SWSCRI, ACTED, AMARD, CESDO, DRC, IOM, IRW, SCI, WHO, WRRS and UNHCR. 498 IDP sites were identified hosting 89,476 households or 596,931 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in October 2021, there was a decrease of 74 IDP sites. The decrease may be attributed to some of the sites not meeting the IDP site definition criteria*. In terms of IDP population, there was an increase of 20,842 Households (121,896 individuals). The increase may be attrributed to displacements due to the current drought** experienced within Somalia. 82 (16%) IDP sites were established this year (2022). *IDP site definition criteria for South West State - only considers IDP sites hosting more than 100 households ** Check the CCCM Cluster New Arrival Tracker (NAT) for Baidoa - https://bit.ly/3HFYA7F