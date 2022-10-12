Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Afgooye (As of October 2022)

Assessment overview

An IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Afgooye in October 2022. The operation was led by the CCCM Partner AYUUB NGO and IRDO. 30 IDP sites were identified hosting 5,064 households or 30,384 individuals.

Compared to the last site verification conducted in April 2022, there was a decrease of 1,297 Households or 7,658 individuals. The number of IDP sites reduced by 17.

The reduction of IDP sites may be attributed to some IDPs who moved from Afgooye to some areas in Khada and Dayniile due to availability of humanitarian services in these areas, some of the IDPs verified before have integrated with the host communities, some of the camps initially verified were found not genuine “Bush Baris” and some IDP sites that did not meet the IDP site criteria (had less than 100HH) were merged with other IDP sites.