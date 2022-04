Assessment overview

An IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Afgooye in April 2022. The operation was led by the CCCM Partner IRDO. 47 IDP sites were identified hosting 6,361 households or 38,042 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in September 2021, there was a increase of 209 Households or 1,186 individuals. The number of IDP sites remained the same.