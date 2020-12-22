Somalia Vegetation Conditions (NDVI), Jan 2002 - Nov 2020: Deviations from Short Term Averages

Vegetation Cover (NDVI) Time-series These vegetation cover (NDVI) time series maps show the changes in vegetation month-on-month compared to the monthly Short-Term Averages for 2002-2020. The multiple orange/red markings indicate reduced vegetation cover compared to STA while the greenish areas indicate vegetation improvements compared to STA. Areas in predominantly yellow color indicate that there is relatively no much change of vegetation compared to the short-term averages.

The vegetation cover time series map January 2002 up to November 2020 is posted here.