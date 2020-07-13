Somalia Vegetation Conditions (NDVI), Jan 2002-Jun 2020: Deviation from Long Term Average (LTA)

Vegetation Cover (NDVI) Time-series

These vegetation cover (NDVI) time series maps show the changes in vegetation month-on-month compared to the monthly Long-Term Average (LTA) for 2002-2020. The multiple orange/red markings indicate reduced vegetation cover compared to LTA while the greenish areas indicate vegetation improvements compared to LTA. Areas in predominantly yellow color indicate that there is relatively no much change of vegetation compared to the long-term average.

The vegetation cover time series map January 2002 up to June 2020 is posted here.