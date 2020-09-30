Somalia Vegetation Conditions (NDVI), Jan 2002 - Aug 2020: Deviation from Long Term Average (LTA)

These E-Modis NDVI time series maps show the changes in vegetation month-on-month from 2002 to 2019 (Long term mean). The multiple orange/red markings indicates deficits in vegetation when compared to LTM while the greenish areas indicates vegetation improvements. Note: The yellow areas should not be confused with existing vegetation. Areas predominantly yellow indicates there is relatively no much change of vegetation when compared to LTM.

The vegetation cover time series map January 2002 up to June 2020 is posted here.