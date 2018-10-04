Somalia UNHCR Operational update Somalia 1-31 August 2018

Based on figures from UNHCR’s Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN), the second half of 2018 has witnessed a decline in the number of internally displaced people in Somalia compared to the first six months of the year. At the height of the displacement in April, 248,000 people were forced to flee.

This was mainly driven by floods and a major cyclone that hit parts of the country. Despite the decline, a significant number of people continue to be displaced. In August, over 50,000 people were forced to flee their homes, mainly as a result of conflict. The majority were displaced in Lower Shabelle region where government forces were battling militia allied with extremist groups. Overall, 693,000 persons have been displaced within Somalia this year. Meanwhile, in what is becoming a common and worrying trend, thousands people were also evicted from the homes during the reporting period. Most of the evictions were reported in Banadir region.

Major developments

New displacements

Provisional figures from the UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network, (PRMN) indicate that close to 52,000 persons were displaced in August. This is a slight increase compared to July, when 40,000 persons were displaced. Conflict and insecurity were the main drivers of displacements in the Lower Shabelle region throughout August. This brings the total number of displaced people to 693,000 this year.

Evictions

Conservative figures from the PRMN indicate that during the month of August, 3,596 persons were evicted. The majority, 2,544 people, were evicted in Benadir region, followed by other areas as follows: Hargeysa (420), Kismayo (264), Bosasso (217), Garowe (47), Ceel Waaq (46), Dhusamareeb (23), Afmadow (22), Balcad (9) and Belet hawa (4). In the previous month, Kaxda had the largest caseload of evictions (7,141) followed by Daynile (2,202) and Baidoa (2,070). While August witnessed a lower number of evictions than in previous months, overall the eviction rate in 2018 has been alarming. Figures show that the total number of individuals evicted as of July 2018 is statistically more than the entire caseload for 2017. This trend underscores the persistent nature of the phenomenon and its consequences on humanitarian efforts in Somalia.