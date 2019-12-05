Somalia - Tropical Cyclone SIX (GDACS, JTWC, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone SIX is moving west over the Indian Ocean, towards Puntland coast in Somalia. On 5 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 450 km east of Bayla (north-eastern Somalia), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm).
- SIX will continue west, approaching the coast of northern Somalia on the night of 6 December, with maximum sustained winds between 55-65 km/h.
- Moderate to heavy rain are forecast over central-northern Somalia on 6-8 December. According to FAO, flash floods are likely to affect some regions including Mudug, Nugaal, Bari and Sanaag.