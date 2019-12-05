05 Dec 2019

Somalia - Tropical Cyclone SIX (GDACS, JTWC, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone SIX is moving west over the Indian Ocean, towards Puntland coast in Somalia. On 5 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 450 km east of Bayla (north-eastern Somalia), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm).
  • SIX will continue west, approaching the coast of northern Somalia on the night of 6 December, with maximum sustained winds between 55-65 km/h.
  • Moderate to heavy rain are forecast over central-northern Somalia on 6-8 December. According to FAO, flash floods are likely to affect some regions including Mudug, Nugaal, Bari and Sanaag.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.