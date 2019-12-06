06 Dec 2019

Somalia - Tropical Cyclone PAWAN update (GDACS, JTWC, FAO-SWALIM, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Tropical cyclone PAWAN is moving west towards Puntland coast. On 6 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 350 km east of Eyl Town (Nugal Region, northeastern Somalia), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
  • PAWAN is forecast to move south-west approaching Puntland coast, and making landfall over Mudug Region in the early morning of 7 December as a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds up to 55 km/h.
  • A tropical storm alert for northern Somalia has been issued by FAO-SWALIM on 6 December.
  • Heavy rains and strong winds are expected over the coast of Puntland from 6 December. Moderate to locally heavy rains are forecast to spread further inland, affecting central and northern regions of Somalia on 7-9 December.

