Somalia - Tropical cyclone GATI update (GDACS, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2020)

Following the passage of tropical cyclone GATI that crossed Puntland State (north-eastern Somalia) on 22-23 November, the number of casualties and damage has increased. According to UN OCHA, as of 24 November, 42,000 people have been displaced in Bari Region (27,000 in Bossaso Town), 180,000 affected and 3,800 shelters destroyed. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Somaliland and north-western Puntland.