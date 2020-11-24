Somalia

Somalia - Tropical cyclone GATI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

  • On 23 November, GATI weakened into a tropical depression over the Gulf of Aden after it made landfall over Bari Province on 22 November, bringing heavy storm surge and strong wind.

  • According to the latest UN OCHA report, 8 people have died, 15,000 have been displaced in the villages of Xaafuun and Hurdiya, 70,000 affected and at least 360 houses damaged. An unknown number of livestock has also perished.

  • Local authorities, in cooperation with humanitarian partners, are assessing the situation and planning the response.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain and strong wind are forecast over northern Somaliland and Puntland.

