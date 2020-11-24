Somalia - Tropical cyclone GATI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

On 23 November, GATI weakened into a tropical depression over the Gulf of Aden after it made landfall over Bari Province on 22 November, bringing heavy storm surge and strong wind.

According to the latest UN OCHA report, 8 people have died, 15,000 have been displaced in the villages of Xaafuun and Hurdiya, 70,000 affected and at least 360 houses damaged. An unknown number of livestock has also perished.

Local authorities, in cooperation with humanitarian partners, are assessing the situation and planning the response.