Somalia
Somalia - Tropical Cyclone GATI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)
- On 21 November, tropical cyclone GATI, formed over the Arabian Sea. On the following day, it made landfall over the north-eastern coast of Bari administrative region (north-eastern Somalia) with maximum sustained wind up to 165 km/h.
- On 23 November at 0.00 (UTC), its centre was located inland approximately 30 km northeast of Ufeyn District (Bari administrative region) with maximum sustained wind of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
- GATI is forecast to move west-northwest across northern Sanaag administrative region weakening and dissipating on 24 November.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected over the north-eastern regions of Somalia and moderate rain is forecast across southern-central Yemen.