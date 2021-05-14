Somalia: Tropical Cyclone GATI Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRSO010

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

On 22 November 2020, Tropical Cyclone (TC) GATI, originating from the Bay of Bengal, became the strongest ever documented tropical storm to hit Somalia. GATI made landfall at Ras Hafun (Northeast of Somalia) with maximum sustained winds of 170km/hr and was classified as a Category 2 storm. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) raised its impact score to “ORANGE” (1.5 out of 3) and forecasted the expected level of humanitarian impact of the cyclone as “MEDIUM”.

GATI left a trail of destruction across Bari and Sanaag regions of Somalia, disproportionately affecting coastal communities. Authorities estimated 180,000 people (30,000 households) had been affected in Puntland Regional State, with 42,000 people (7,000 households) displaced and at least eight people killed, with considerable damage reported to infrastructure, livelihoods, and social services (communication, electricity, roads, schools). Resultant flooding burst sewerage system and increased the risk of diseases among the affected population. The worst hit areas were Baargaal, Foocaar, Garduush, Hurdiya, and Xaafuun in the Indian Ocean and Bosaso / Qandala in the Gulf of Aden.

In response, this DREF Operation was launched, targeting 6,000 people (1,000 HHs) with unconditional mobile cash transfers in Hafun District covering five (5) worst hit villages – Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Foocaar, Garduush and Garan Hoose. For more details, see the EPoA.