Somalia: Tropical Cyclone GATI Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) appeal n° MDRSO010

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

On 22 November 2020, Tropical Cyclone (TC) GATI originating from the Bay of Bengal became the strongest ever storm to hit Somalia. GATI made landfall at Ras Hafun with maximum sustained winds of 170Km/hr; and classified as a Category 2 storm. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) raised its impact score to “ORANGE” (1.5 out of 3) and forecast the expected level of humanitarian impact of the cyclone as “MEDIUM”: It brought more than a year’s worth of rain to the region in two days. By 25 November 2020, TC GATI had dissipated but it left trail of destruction across Bari and Sanaag regions of Somalia. Coastal communities have been disproportionately affected, with considerable damage reported to infrastructure, livelihoods, and social services (communication, electricity, roads, schools). Rainfall has also resulted in flooding which has caused sewerage to overflow; and increasing the risk of disease among the affected population.

According to authorities, an estimated 180,000 people (30,000 households) have been affected, with 42,000 people (7,000 households) displaced across Puntland and Somaliland (UNOCHA). At least eight people have been killed. The worst hit areas are believed to include Baargaal, Foocaar, Garduush, Hurdiya, and Xafun in the Indian Ocean and Bosaso