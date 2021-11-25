Somalia: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Protection Mainstreaming Index (PMI) Tools and Calculation

Purpose

The overall purpose of this Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is to provide users of the Protection Mainstreaming Index (PMI) with information on how to use the indicators and questions (analytical framework) to measure a project’s ability to mainstream protection principles during implementation. The document provides step by step guidance to partners on the PMI.

Roles and Responsibilities

Any organization (UN agencies, international and national NGOs, government) can utilize the PMI to evaluate a project’s ability to mainstream protection principles.

While every organization will vary in organizational structure there are some key roles and responsibilities for efficient PMI tool functioning. This requires participating agencies to designate a representative to participate in PMI process and focal points to actively engage in other PMI activities.

PMI Tool Partner Focal Points:

For staff appointed from within member agencies whose role it is to collect PMI inputs using the tool, they are responsible for:

Ensure PMI is part of the M&E project plan and enumerators are trained on the tool

Include the PMI questions in the current M&E tools

Conduct data cleaning and consolidation in line with agreed format (remove org. name, any other identifiable information, group by intervention)

Calculate the PMI score and share with cluster IMO (with result on each indicator)

provide support in any consultations, awareness campaigns, training, and monitoring of the protection inputs.

The focal points to the PMI, which are technical level, must be trained, committed, regularly participate in meetings, and assist in the PMI process and tool

Given their role as liaison between the PMI process and their agency, TORs for the Focal Points must provide that agency Focal Points be senior enough within their organization to have decision-making authority that will support the PMI process.

Data and Information Management officers: