Somalia: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for IDP Site Decongestion

This SOP details the activity steps that partners should adhere to for successful site decongestion exercises.

Purpose: The objective of this document is to provide CCCM and Shelter cluster partners with a framework and activity approach supporting successfully administered site decongestion activities. As site decongestion activities are ostensibly new to the Somalia context, this document aims at articulating each step that partners should take in implementing decongestion exercises ensuring that partners are not exacerbating the segregation of certain groups or making community members more vulnerable through these operations. Site decongestion activities are particularly relevant during the as a means of providing greater spacing and distance between shelters to further minimize COVID-19 transmission. This document looks to be adapted based on lessons learned and recommendations posited by partners that are actively engaged in decongestion operations.

Pre-conditions and Key Principles

• Site decongestion activities are aimed at providing an impactful improvement to site conditions through small-scale community-led reconfiguration activities. It is important to distinguish that this activity does not offer a long-term fix nor a solution to land and housing conditions for IDPs living in affected sites.

• All decongestion activities are inclusive and participatory in nature. Meaningful buy-in from members of the IDP community is essential in ensuring that partners are engaging with site leaders, camp management committees (CMCs) and various marginalized and disenfranchised groups. Empowerment of community members to lead this particular exercise is pivotal, meaning that partners should consistently look for ways of enhancing meaningful participation and ownership by community members.

• Local authorities should play an active yet constructive role in assisting with decongestion activities. This includes actively engaging and negotiating with landowners in attempts to secure adjacent land to the IDP site which can be used for site expansion during decongestion activities.

• Prior to commencing decongestion activities, partners should be aware of site that are overcrowded within a particular district, in addition to information about various sites that may have the ability for site decongestion (land available adjacent to site). This data either has already been obtained by the subnational clusters, can be ascertained through using the ‘Decongestion Guidelines’ reference document or requires support from focal points in mapping overcrowded sites that fit the criteria for effective decongestion activities.

• All decongestion or site reconfiguration activities must be fully voluntary with informed consent required by all community members including people with disability that will participate in the activity. Sufficient information about the activity should be circulated with communities early.

• Shelters and other communal assets relocation assistance should be provided if community cannot provide such support to vulnerable members, especially to disable persons headed households who may not have physical capacity to relocate household assets.

• Living conditions within a site that has successfully gone through decongestion work should always exceed the former sites standards without damaging any of the established infrastructure. Standards in this case are defined by IDP community member’s perception, approval and acceptance of such activities.

• Piloting a first rearranged location within the IDP site that will allow the successful involvement of populations to see and understand the benefit of the decongestion exercise