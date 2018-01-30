Somalia: Snapshot of Health Situation, December 2017
BACKGROUND
Somalia is currently experiencing the effects of prolonged drought conditions leading to food and water scarcity and consequent malnutrition and increased population displacement.
THESE EXTREME CONDITIONS CREATE INCREASING HEALTH NEEDS
The cholera outbreak has been contained. The suspected measles outbreak is ongoing, in addition to the critical situation of severe acute malnutrition. WHO and partners have scaled up efforts to control and prevent further spread of these diseases.