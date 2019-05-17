17 May 2019

Somalia Situation: Population of Concern to UNHCR as of 31 March 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 06 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (700.58 KB)

As of March 2019, Somalia was host to 33,576 registered refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Ethiopia and Yemen.

Over 125,000 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia since December 2014 from twelve countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. Of those, UNHCR has provided assistance to 83,191 voluntary returnees from Kenya and 3,953 assisted spontaneous returns from Yemen since 2014 and 2019 respectively.

