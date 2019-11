As of September 2019, Somalia was host to 35,523 registered refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Ethiopia and Yemen.

Over 90,000 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia since December 2014 with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti,

Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. In addition, some 38,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.