Somalia: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, Nov 2018

CLUSTER SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES

SO1: Contribute to the protection of newly displaced people and those affected by natural hazards. (NFIs, ESKs)

SO2: Improve the living conditions of the protracted internally displaced persons (Transitional shelters, NFIs)

SO3: Facilitate access to durable solutions for IDPs that are willing to locally integrate or return (Permanent shelters)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

Somalia faces an enormous internal displacement crisis, fuelled by drought, conflict, forced evictions and floods. There are around 2.6 million people are internally displaced in Somalia currently residing in urban and peri-urban informal settlements.

Most of the IDPs are living in crowded settlements, without sufficient access to basic services, with poor shelter conditions that raise protection and health concerns. The IDPs remain in need of improved Shelter and NFIs support, for protection from harsh climatic conditions, overall improvements to their living conditions and to improve their chances of accessing livelihoods and durable solutions.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

Low funding is an outstanding challenge is Shelter response in Somalia. Owner driven approaches have been demonstrated to give beneficiaries more value for money. There is therefore need to build partners' capacity on cash programming. More data needs to be captured in order to use existing functioning markets to respond to emergencies.

In some when land is provided by the government e.g. in Baidoa, Kismayo and Galkacyo, partners lack sufficient resources to support them to relocate. In this regard, there is need to support affected population to be self-reliant, as opposed to constantly relying on humanitarian aid.

RESPONSE

In November 2018: 6233 persons were assisted with emergency non-food assistance. Emergency NFI packages including plastic sheeting, blankets, jerry cans, sleeping mats and kitchen sets. These are core items for daily household use and survival.