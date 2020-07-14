Somalia: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, June 2020

CLUSTER SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES

SO1: Ensure that persons affected by conflict and natural disasters have protection from the weather and privacy through provision of emergency shelter and NFIs.

SO2: Contribute to resilience and improve the living conditions of affected population through improved housing and related community infrastructure.

SO3: Improve the quality of shelter and NFI assistance and ensure accountability through effective complaint and feedback mechanisms.

NEEDS ANALYSIS

2.6 million people are internally displaced in Somalia. New displacements are reported regularly due to armed conflicts, natural disasters and evictions. The displaced live mainly in informal settlements concentrated in the peripheries of major cities and towns. Around 2.2 million people are in need of shelter and NFI assistance. Most of those in need live in makeshift shelters often in very congested informal settlements lacking security of tenure. They are exposed to extreme weather conditions, forced evictions and other protection risks. They also lack basic household items needed for daily survival. Decongestion is needed at settlements and shelters level to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. A total of 237 IDP sites that host over 98,000 IDP HHs have been identified as high risk sites for COVID 19 transmission.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Lack of prepositioned stocks in key locations hamper timely response to people in need.

• Shelter Cluster has been severely underfunded affecting humanitarian shelter response in timely and effective manner.

• Global movement restrictions have caused increase of NFI price in the some of the markets.

• Some activities such as construction of durable and transitional shelters may not be possible to implement in the context of COVID-19 as there are limited opportunities for community engagement and participation.

RESPONSE

During the month of June 2020, the Shelter Cluster partners assisted:

• 35,850 people with non-food items (NFI) kits. Standard emergency non- food items kit consists of plastic sheets, blankets, jerry cans, sleeping mats, mosquito net, solar lamp and kitchen sets.

• 8,550 persons were assisted with Shelter Kits. A shelter kit includes plastic sheets, supporting poles, a rope for tying down the structure, nails and other items.

This brings the total number of people assisted with Shelter and NFI to 15% and 20% of the 2020 target respectively.