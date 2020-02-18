Somalia: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, Jan 2020

CLUSTER SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES

SO1: Ensure that persons affected by conflict and natural disasters have protection from the weather and privacy through provision of emergency shelter and NFIs.

SO2: Contribute to resilience and improve the living conditions of affected population through improved housing and related community infrastructure.

SO3: Improve the quality of shelter and NFI assistance and ensure accountability through effective complaint and feedback mechanisms.

NEEDS ANALYSIS

2.6 million people are internally displaced in Somalia. New displacements are occurring daily due to armed conflicts, natural disasters and evictions.

The displaced live mainly in informal settlements concentrated in the peripheries of major cities and towns. Around 2.2 million people are in need of shelter and NFI assistance. Most of those in need live in makeshift shelters often in very congested informal settlements lacking security of tenure. They are exposed to extreme weather conditions, forced evictions and other protection risks. They also lack basic household items needed for daily survival.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Lack of prepositioned stocks in key locations hamper timely response to people in need.

• Shelter Cluster has been severely underfunded affecting humanitarian shelter response in timely and effective manner.

• Lack of security of tenure especially for displaced population living in IDP sites makes it difficult to provide durable shelter solution.

RESPONSE During the month of December 2019, the Shelter and NFI Cluster partners assisted:

• 74,340 people with non-food items (NFI) kits. Standard emergency nonfood items kit consists of plastic sheets, blankets, jerry cans, sleeping mats, mosquito net, solar lamp and kitchen sets.

• 65,280 persons were assisted with Shelter Kits. A shelter kit includes plastic sheets, supporting poles, a rope for tying down the structure, nails and other items.

• 1,200 persons were assisted with durable Shelter.

This brings the total number of people assisted with Shelter and NFI by the Shelter Cluster partners to 5% and 7% of the 2020 target