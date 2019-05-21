Somalia: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, April 2019

CLUSTER SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES

SO1: Contribute to the protection of newly displaced people, IDPs / refugee returns / host community and those affected by natural hazards. (NFIs, ESKs)

SO2: Improve the living conditions and contribute to local reintegration of the protracted internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees returning back to their place of origin (Transitional shelters, Permanent shelters, NFIs)

SO3: Improve the quality of shelter assistance and ensure accountability through effective mechanisms (AAP, M&E)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

• There are about 2.3 million of the IDPs are living in crowded settlements, without sufficient access to basic services, with poor shelter conditions that raise protection and health concerns. They remain in need of improved Shelter and NFIs support.

• The IDPs have limited access to livelihoods and poor chances to durable solutions.

More displacements are expected due to drought and conflict.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

There is another imminent drought crisis in Somalia. Severe droughts in Somalia result in massive displacements of persons. There are no prepositioned shelter/NFI stocks in case of high influx of IDPs.

The shelter sector is suffering serious underfunding since it is not considered a prioritized sector even in the face of drought induced displacements

Eviction of IDPs undermines the humanitarian services invested in the sites.

RESPONSE

During the month of April 2019, the Shelter and NFI Cluster partners assisted:

39,043 people with NFI kits. Standard non-food kits consists of core relief items for daily household use and include plastic sheets, blankets, jerry cans, sleeping mats and kitchen sets.

14,841 persons were assisted with ESKs. An emergency shelter kit includes plastic sheets, supporting poles and a rope for tying down the structure.

• 8,082 persons were assisted with EAP. An Emergency Assistance Package is a lighter version of the standard NFI kit for quick response to emergencies. It includes plastic sheet, nylon roll, kitchen set, blankets, mosquito net, sleeping mats, and collapsible jerry cans