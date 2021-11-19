Somalia – Severe drought and food insecurity (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2021)

80% of Somalia experiences severe drought, result of a third consecutive failed rainfall season. DG ECHO direct monitoring in most affected locations receives multiple community alerts of livestock deaths and humanitarian suffering.

Nearly 100,000 people have abandoned their homes in central and southern areas in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock, facing resource-based conflict over the diminishing resources.

In Jubaland, the average cost of 20-litres of water has more than doubled and the price of sorghum more than tripled, while the value of livestock (main livelihood) has plummeted: from 250 USD paid per cattle to current 70 USD.

The Juba and Shabelle river levels are low and expected to decrease further. Rainwater harvesters and shallow wells have dried up, forcing communities to rely on low yield, poor quality boreholes, heightening risks for multiple diseases.