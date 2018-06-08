08 Jun 2018

Somalia Seasonal Monitor: June 4, 2018

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original
Following heavy early season rainfall, light to moderate Gu rains received in late May

Summary

After weeks of continuous rainfall, Gu rains subsided in most parts of Somalia during the May 20 – 31 period, returning to climatologically average levels across most of the country. According to satellite-derived rainfall estimates (RFE2), light to moderate rainfall fell in areas of the Northwest and South, ranging from 10 to 75 millimeters (mm) (Figure 1). The rest of the country saw little or no rainfall. Although this rainfall pattern was climatologically average in most areas, rainfall totals were 10-50 mm below the 2005-2009 short-term mean in localized pockets of southern, central, and northern Somalia (Figure 2). No major flooding occurred during the reporting period, although large riverine areas in the South remain inundated.

