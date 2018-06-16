Somalia Seasonal Monitor: June 15, 2018

Little to no Gu rainfall leavesmost regions dry in early June

Summary

Between June 1 and 10, no rainfall was reported throughout most of Somalia. The only exceptions included localized areas in the South and several areas in Northwestern Agropastoral, Hawd Pastoral, East Golis, and Northern Inland Pastoral livelihood zones in the North, which accumulated 1-25 millimeters (mm) of rainfall according to satellite-derived rainfall estimates (RFE2) (Figure 1). In general, little to no precipitation is climatologically average for most of the country in early June; however, rainfall totals were 10-50 mm below the 2004-2009 short-term mean in some areas of Juba and Bay in the South and areas of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed in the Northwest (Figure 2). No new flooding events were reported during the first ten days of June.