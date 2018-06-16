16 Jun 2018

Somalia Seasonal Monitor: June 15, 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (423.21 KB)

Little to no Gu rainfall leavesmost regions dry in early June

Summary

Between June 1 and 10, no rainfall was reported throughout most of Somalia. The only exceptions included localized areas in the South and several areas in Northwestern Agropastoral, Hawd Pastoral, East Golis, and Northern Inland Pastoral livelihood zones in the North, which accumulated 1-25 millimeters (mm) of rainfall according to satellite-derived rainfall estimates (RFE2) (Figure 1). In general, little to no precipitation is climatologically average for most of the country in early June; however, rainfall totals were 10-50 mm below the 2004-2009 short-term mean in some areas of Juba and Bay in the South and areas of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed in the Northwest (Figure 2). No new flooding events were reported during the first ten days of June.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.