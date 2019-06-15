Somalia Seasonal Monitor: June 14, 2019

Light to moderate rainfall in south-central Somalia; moderate to heavy rainfall in the North

Between June 1 and 10, light rainfall was reported in many parts of the South, but ground information indicates Gedo, Bakool, Bay, and Hiiraan regions received little to no rainfall. Apart from some localized areas, little to no rainfall was reported in Somalia’s central regions. Conversely, the North received moderate to heavy rainsin most areas, but rainfall performance was relatively poor in some pastoral areas of Aluula, Bandarbeyla, and Iskushuban districts of Bari region and some pastoral and agropastoral areas of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed regions. In south-central areas that received rain, satellite-derived rainfall estimate data (CHIRPS preliminary) recorded precipitation amounts of up to 25 millimeters. In the North, precipitation amounts were recorded at up to 25 mm in most areas, with localized areas receiving up to 50 mm (Figure 1). According to CHIRPS preliminary data, rainfall was generally climatologically average.

However, rainfall totals in the coastal south were 10-25 mm below the long-term mean, while rainfall totals in parts of the northwest were 10-25 mm above the mean (Figure 2). Both the Shabelle and Juba water levels have continued to rise, and localized flooding was reported in riverine areas in Jowhar district of Middle Shabelle.

In the Northwest, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported across pastoral livelihood zones of Togdheer, Sanaag, and Sool regions. Heavy rains in the Golis mountains of Sanaag flooded seasonal streams and caused minimal damage.

Storms in Guban livelihood zone of Awdal reportedly destroyed homes and affected road networks. Elsewhere, localized light to moderate rainfall was reported in most livelihood zones of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed regions.

In the Northeast, moderate rainfall with fair distribution was generally reported in most of Bari, Nugaal, and northern Mudug regions. Within Bari, this was concentrated in Northern Inland Pastoral livelihood zone of Bandabeyla district, whereas parts of East Golis Pastoral livelihood zone of Iskushuban and Alula districts received poor rainfall. In Nugaal and northern Mudug, there were also field reports of very heavy rainfall occuring in a single day in early June.

In central regions, early June saw the rains subside into a dry spell, after twenty days of well-distributed, moderate to heavy rainfall. Only localized light to moderate showers were reported in parts of Addun Pastoral livelihood zone of Galkayo district of Mudug, central Cowpea Agropastoral livelihood zone of Elder district of Galgaduud, and Southern Inland Pastoral zone of Dhusamareb district of Galgaduud region.

In the South, rainfall amounts varied from light to moderate in the Jubas and Lower Shabelle. Although satellite-derived data show rainfall occurred in Bay, ground information reports no rainfall was received. Light to no rainfall was reported in Bakool, Hiiraan, Gedo and Middle Shabelle regions, with the notable exception of localized light showers in agropastoral and riverine areas of Hiiraan and pastoral areas of Elwak of Gedo. This rainfall was observed by remotesensing imagery, as no rainfall was recorded at most of the key rain gauge stations. Only 4.5 mm was recorded in Beledweyn (Hiiraan) and 10 mm in Sakow (Middle Juba). However, water levels rose in both the Juba and Shabelle rivers due to moderate to heavy precipitation in the river catchments located in the Ethiopian highlands. In Beledweyn, river water levels rose to 5 meters, which is below the flooding point of 6.5 meters. Localized flooding was reported in areas around Mahadday village of Jowhar district of Middle Shabelle, causing some crop damage.

According to the satellite-derived eMODIS Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), vegetation continues to improve compared to previous reporting periods. Localized deficits remain visible in parts of the South (Figure 3). The seven-day rainfall forecast through June 20 suggests that most of the country should expect little to no rainfall, except for of a large area in Bay, Shabelle, and Juba regions that is forecast to receive 10-40 mm of rainfall (Figure 4).