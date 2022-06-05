Somalia Seasonal Monitor: June 05, 2022

According to field reports and remote-sensing data, most of Somalia continued to receive little to no rainfall during the May 21-31 period. Only localized areas in the north-central and southern regions received light to moderate showers. Preliminary CHIRPS data indicate that most of Somalia received less than 10 millimeters (mm) of rain, while localized areas in the southern and northwestern regions received up to 10-25 mm of rainfall (Figure 1). Compared to the 39-year average, rainfall totals were either climatologically average for this period or 10-25 mm below average. Deficits during this period were largely concentrated in the south and localized areas in north-central Somalia (Figure 2). According to FAO SWALIM river station gauge data as of June 3 and 4, water levels in the Shabelle and Juba Rivers show a receding trend compared to the last 10 days of May due to relatively lower rainfall amounts. Most river stations report that water levels are below the long-term mean, and all river stations report that water levels are below the flood risk thresholds.

In the northwest, most livelihood zones of Awdal, Woqooyi Galbeed, Togdheer, Sanaag, and Sool regions received little to no rainfall during the May 21-31 period. Light to moderate rain primarily fell in localized areas in Hawd Pastoral of Hargeisa (Woqooyi Galbeed), Hawd Pastoral of Burco (Togdheer), West Golis Pastoral of Burco and Oodweyne (Togdheer), and localized areas across Northern Inland Pastoral and Hawd Pastoral of Sool. Due to poor gu seasonal performance, cumulative gu seasonal rainfall in April and May ranks among the worst on record. Drought conditions are particularly severe in the pastoral areas of Togdheer, Sool, and Sanaag regions, where extreme pasture and water shortages persist and atypical, internal and external livestock movements in search of pasture and water are occurring.

In the northeast, all livelihood zones received little to no rainfall during the May 21-31 period. Light to moderate rainfall was mainly restricted to localized areas of Northern Inland Pastoral (NIP) of Qardho and Iskushuban (Bari region) and localized areas of NIP and Hawd Pastoral of Nugaal and northern Mudug regions. With limited rainfall since March, cumulative gu rainfall totals are the worst on the historical record across most of the northeast. Drought is severe and widespread, resulting in minimal access to pasture and water for livestock in most areas and triggering significant internal and external livestock movements in search of these resources.

In central regions, most livelihood zones of Galgaduud and southern Mudug regions were dry during the May 21-31 period. However, Hawd Pastoral of Caabudwaaq, Cadaado, and Dhusamareeb (Galgaduud) received one day of light to moderate rainfall, and most of Addun Pastoral of Gaalkacyo and Hobyo (Mudug) received light rainfall. While these showers have alleviated the severity of gu rainfall deficits on the historical record, drought conditions persist. Meanwhile, Cowpea Belt Agropastoral and Coastal Deeh Pastoral were virtually dry, and vegetation deficits were strongest in these two areas.

In the south, most livelihood zones received little to no rainfall during the May 21-31 period. The exceptions included most pastoral areas of Lower Juba, localized agropastoral areas of Bardera district of Gedo region, and localized agropastoral areas in most districts of Bay region, which received light to moderate rain. Rain gauge stations recorded 61.5 mm in Baydhabo (Bay), 40.5 mm in Dinsoor (Bay), 35 mm in Beledweyne (Hiraan), and zero mm in Xudur (Bakool), Afgooye (Lower Shabelle), Jamaame (Lower Juba) and Saakow (Middle Juba). Water levels of both the Juba and Shabelle rivers are subsiding due to low rainfall. Overall, cumulative gu rainfall is significantly below average and drought is widespread, resulting in low pasture availability and poor conditions for crop production in many areas.

According to the satellite-derived eVIIRS Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), vegetation conditions for the period of May 21-31 remain very poor (Figure 3), despite a relative improvement in parts of the south and localized areas in the central regions. Most of the country has exhibited significant vegetation deficits indicative of poor crop and livestock production conditions throughout the gu rainfall season. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center's seven-day weather forecast predicts dry conditions across Somalia through June 10. Exceptions are the coastal areas of Juba, where light to moderate rain indicative of preliminary hagaa rain is likely (Figure 4).

For more rain gauge data, please contact So-Hydro@fao.org or visit www.faoswalim.org.