Somalia Seasonal Monitor: December 19, 2020

Uneven rainfall improves rangeland resources but reduces cropping prospects in eastern Horn

KEY MESSAGES

• The ongoing short rains/deyr season has been characterized by a mixed onset of rains in the eastern Horn, ranging from an early and average onset in parts of Somalia and Ethiopia to a delayed/failed season in other parts of Somalia and Kenya. However, at the peak of the rainfall season in November, unexpected episodic rainfall events, including Cyclone GATI, helped ease some early season rainfall deficits.

• Overall, the improved seasonal rainfall performance over the eastern Horn has largely benefited rangeland resource replenishment of pasture and surface water, particularly among the pastoral and marginal agropastoral communities. However, crop yield prospects in most marginal agricultural areas in the eastern Horn are expected to be below-average due to significantly delayed and poorly distributed rainfall, localized flooding, and desert locusts.

• Most parts of the region's western sector had well distributed, average to above-average short-rains performance, with expected favorable crop production prospects, despite some areas reporting localized flooding or cumulative rainfall deficits.

• An early to a timely cessation is expected in areas that rely heavily on the short-rains season, as the rains get fully established in Tanzania. However, tropical cyclone activities are also likely to continue influencing episodic rainfall storms over parts of the eastern coastal regions and surrounding areas.