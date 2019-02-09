Somalia’s Police strengthened with support from UN, International Community

Mogadishu, 08 February 2019 – Somalia’s Joint Police Programme (JPP) received a funding boost of 8 million Euros yesterday, under a partnership between Germany and the United Nations in Somalia.

Implemented by the Federal Government of Somalia in close cooperation with the Federal Member States, the UN and other international partners, the JPP is currently underway in the Federal Member States and the Benadir region. The programme supports priority police projects, as outlined in the Federal and State Police plans and the country’s National Security Architecture that was endorsed by Somalia’s political leaders in April 2017.

The JPP supports a two-tier policing structure that seeks to develop strong national and state-level police services in the Horn of Africa country.

While announcing Germany’s support to the JPP, a programme first unveiled in June 2018, the Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Somalia said that while the funding is not earmarked to any specific strand of the Programme, his country was keen to see some activities given more emphasis, such as policy development, strengthening of legal frameworks and civilian oversight.

“Our initial contribution of eight million Euros, or over nine million United States Dollars is channeled through the Multi-Partner Trust Fund of the United Nations,” explained Markus Bollmohr,the German representative, during a JPP Executive Board meeting held yesterday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the Federal Member States, state ministers of Security, I assure you of our commitment to the creation of sustained Somalia Police Forces that are transparent, have respect for human rights, uphold international laws and are able to defend the integrity of our nation,” Mohamed Abukar Duale, the Federal Minister of Internal Security told the JPP Executive Board, which convened to take stock of progress made in the implementation of the programme.

At the meeting, attended by various stakeholders and international partners, it was explained that since the launch of the programme, the Federal and state-level governments have asserted greater responsibility in delivering more effective policing services to their communities.

Spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Internal Security, the programme is expected to expedite the ongoing transition of security responsibilities from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), to Somalia’s security forces.