Somalia’s International Partners on the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference

Mogadishu – The group of Somalia’s international partners listed below* welcome the opening of the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference convened in Dhusamareb.

We underscore the importance of an inclusive reconciliation process as an essential step towards the holding of state elections in Galmudug.

We welcome the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders to an inclusive reconciliation process and commend the efforts of the Prime Minister as well as the Galmudug state and community leaders to bring all the communities together for this event.

We welcome the agreement to join in the Conference by delegates who travelled to Dhusamareb following the conclusion of their deliberations in Hobyo.

We express our hope that the dialogue is fruitful, and that the Conference lays the foundation for a unified and stable Galmudug state.

*= African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Italy, Sweden, United Kingdom, United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), United States