07 Aug 2019

Somalia - Renewed displacement in South Central Somalia (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original

In the first half of 2019 a total of 193,000 people were forcefully displaced in Somalia (out of a total amount of 2,600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 2018, according to UN OCHA). Conflict and insecurity are the main drivers of displacement with 106,000 IDPs, followed by drought with 72,000 IDPs. A new influx of 5,000 IDPs arrived in the capital of South West state, Baidoa, where already over 323,000 IDPs are seeking refuge (second highest after Mogadishu with 497,000 IDPs). The number of displaced in Baidoa has continued to increase with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management cluster reporting up to 1,000 new arrivals per week. The drivers are conflict, insecurity and taxation by Al-Shabaab. A sizeable number of IDPs also fled due to forced recruitment of children aged 8 – 17 years by Al-Shabaab in a renewed recruitment drive. Somalia has one of the world's highest forced recruitment of children, with 2,300 children forcefully recruited in 2018. This trend has continued in 2019 with 612 children recruited in the first quarter alone.

