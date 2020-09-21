Somalia: Refugee returnees to Somalia at 31 August 2020

91,828 refugee returnees (2014 - 2020)

This figure includes Voluntary Repatriation from Kenya (84,981) and Assisted Spontaneous Returnees (ASR) from Yemen (5,416) as well as 1,431 returnees from other countries such as Djibouti (773), Libya (469), Sudan (143), Eritrea (34), Angola, Tunisia, Gambia, China, Ukraine and others. Somali refugees from these or other countries who return spontaneously without assistance from UNHCR are not included.

Programmes on voluntary repatriation program from Kenya and assisted returns from Yemen are currently suspended as a COVID-19 measure.