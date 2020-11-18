Somalia: Refugee returnees to Somalia at 30 September 2020

The figure of 91,828 refugee returnees includes Voluntary Repatriation from Kenya (84,981) and Assisted Spontaneous Returnees (ASR) from Yemen (5,416) as well as 1,431 returnees from other countries such as Djibouti (773), Libya (469), Sudan (143), Eritrea (34), Angola, Tunisia, Gambia, Cambodia, China and others. Somali refugees from these or other countries who return spontaneously without assistance from UNHCR are not included.