Somalia: Refugee returnees to Somalia at 30 April 2019

88,978 refugee returnees (2014-2019)

This figure includes voluntary repatriation from Kenya (83,535) and Assisted Spontaneous returnees from Yemen (4,095) as well as 1,348 returnees from other countries such as Djibouti (783), Libya (377), Sudan (143), Eritrea (34), Pakistan, Gambia, Angola, Cambodia and others. Somali refugees from these or other countries who return spontaneously without assistance from the UNHCR are not included.

83,535 refugee returnees from Kenya (2014-2019)

Data on destinations for returnees from Kenya is generally based on the place of initial return. In the case of arrivals by road convoy in 2017, the final destination declared on arrival is used.

4,095 refugee returnees from Yemen (2015-2019)

In addition to the 4,095 Assisted Spontaneous Returns since 2017, some approximately 41,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.

1,348 refugee returnees from other counties (2015-2019)

Returns from other countries include Djibouti (783), Libya (377), Sudan (143), Eritrea (34),

Pakistan, Gambia, Angola, Cambodia and others.